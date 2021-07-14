https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/trump-appointed-judge-releases-january-6-protester-says-defendant-not-engage-violent-behavior/

US District Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee on Tuesday released a January 6 protester from jail pending his trial because he did not engage in violent behavior.

Douglas Jensen, 41, was seen on video inside the Capitol on January 6 wearing a t-shirt bearing a letter “Q” – a reference to the online “QAnon” internet group.

Jensen is one of the many Trump supporters who has been sitting in jail for the past 6 months for a non-violent offense.

The DOJ is purposely slow-walking all of the January 6 cases and denying Trump supporters their Constitutional right to a speedy trial.

The judge agreed to release the Iowa man and put him on house arrest with an ankle monitor, the Associated Press reported.

Jensen is also barred from using the internet.

The judge said Jensen’s behavior is “deeply concerning” but he is not accused of damaging any property or violently assaulting anybody.

