https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-responds-to-biden-gaffe/
About The Author
Related Posts
Horrific beating at gas station…
June 5, 2021
Trump pokes fun at ginger Jen Psaki…
June 27, 2021
Tucker Carlson opening statement…
June 29, 2021
Watch Live — LA County car chase…
May 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy