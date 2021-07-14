https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-says-biden-not-forcefully-condemning-communism-and-cuba?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday called out his successor Democratic President Joe Biden for not “forcefully” condemning Communism and the regime in Cuba after large protests erupted there against the government.

“The Biden Administration’s refusal to forcefully condemn Communism and the Cuban Communist Regime is a national travesty,” Trump said in a statement. “The Biden Administration’s ludicrous suggestion that the Cubans are protesting government mismanagement—not brutal Communist oppression—is an insult to every Cuban patriot who has suffered, been imprisoned, or died in pursuit of freedom.”

Trump is referring to the anti-government protests that erupted in Cuba on Sunday and Monday. So far, at least 100 people have been arrested or disappeared, including journalists.

Biden on Monday said that “We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom.” He did not mention Communism, but blamed the unrest on “Cuba’s authoritarian regime,” and on Cubans wanting “relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic.”

In his statement, Trump lauded the accomplishments he made while president, including advancing “a strategic vision in which the people of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua would be free.” He also took a jab at Democrats in the United States, calling them “Communists themselves!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

