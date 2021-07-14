https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60efa4b0bbafd42ff587eef6
Mike Pence during a speech took aim at the Biden-Harris administration for already “rolling over” for “Communist China.”…
When we talk of the events that led up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence and beyond, we usually discuss the major figures in this significant……
Recent reports confirm the White House has helped draw up papers to keep the names of those who buy Hunter Biden’s artwork confidential……
In September, Dr. Gary Kobinger will become director of the Galveston National Laboratory of the University of Texas, Medical Branch. Dr….
With approximately every third breath he takes, Attorney General Merrick Garland tells us he cares, really cares, about civil liberties….