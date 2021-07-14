https://100percentfedup.com/even-allowing-for-the-dementia-it-was-a-stunning-thing-tucker-carlsons-brilliant-take-on-bidens-bizarre-and-divisive-rant-about-voting-laws-video/

Who better than Tucker Carlson to completely savage Joe Biden’s drama-filled rant about voting laws? He blasts Biden with sarcasm and humor in a brilliant takedown. It’s a classic.

Tucker starts by saying Biden made a “very disturbing announcement” today, and then he scorches Biden for every drama-filled comment.

Line of the day: “Even allowing for dementia, it was a stunning thing…”

Tucker Carlson slams President Biden’s bizarre rant about voting laws. pic.twitter.com/RBWgR7azMT — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 14, 2021

Biden’s comments are below, along with others pushing the “Civil War” narrative:

During a speech today at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Joe Biden said Trump supporters are worse than slave-owning Confederates. Isn’t he supposed to be the great unifier? He’s one evil man.

He’s trying to turn efforts by Republicans to stop the cheating in our elections into a racist effort to silence voters.

This divisive rhetoric is so damaging to all Americans and is dangerous. Joe Biden has always spouted dangerous rhetoric, except now he has the world stage. He’s making Trump supporters the enemy…very, very, dangerous.

“We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole…The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did.”

Biden says Trump supporters are worse than slave-owning Confederates: “We are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole…The Confederates back then never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did” You CAN oppose HR1 & 1/6… pic.twitter.com/Jz8z95owPR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2021

Democrats keep pushing this mantra about the Civil War knowing it will hit a nerve with Americans.

Jen Psaki had the same line during a press conference at the White House:









Listen below to a Biden spokesperson repeating the talking points:

President Joe Biden’s Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre absurdly claimed that popular voter integrity laws are the greatest challenge “since the civil war” during Karine Jean-Pierre’s gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.









