LONE STAR RE-OPENS: Governor Blasts Biden, Says Texas in Situation Where ‘Mandates Are Not Needed’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.04.21
Texas Governor Greg Abbott blasted President Biden this week after the Commander-in-Chief accused him of “Neanderthal thinking” by ending his state’s government-ordered mask mandate.
“Obviously, it’s not the type of thing that a President should be saying. The same day he said that, the Biden administration was releasing illegal immigrants into our communities who have CoVID. The Biden administration was exposing Texans to CoVID,” said Abbott.
“With regard to masks, the change in Texas wasn’t really that different from where we were before. We’re still strongly advocating that every Texan follow the best practice. For an entire year we’ve learned the best practices, and that’s to wear a mask,” he added.
.@GregAbbott_TX fires back at @JoeBiden‘s “Neanderthal” comment: pic.twitter.com/kPKACMcvpS
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 4, 2021
“We’re in a situation now where Government mandates are not needed,” concluded the Governor.
LONE STAR STEPS IN: Texas to Build Its Own Border Barriers as Biden’s Immigration Crisis Spirals
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.11.21
Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed this week that his administration will construct new border barriers to stop the flow of migrants into the United States as the immigration crisis spirals out of control.
“The influx across the border is out of control, and the Biden Administration has shown that is not going to step up and do its job,” said the Governor.
“What people have seen in videos across the country seems to be the Biden Administration welcoming these people to the United States. We won’t be sending that message,” the governor said. “If you come to Texas, you’re subject to being arrested. You’re not going to have a pathway to roam the country. You’re going to have a pathway directly into a jail cell.”
New data from the Department of Homeland Security shows a record-setting 180,000 people were encountered by federal agents as they illegally breached the US-Mexico border in May.
