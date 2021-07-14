https://hannity.com/media-room/tx-gov-biden-is-chastising-us-for-making-it-easy-to-vote-and-hard-to-cheat/

LONE STAR RE-OPENS: Governor Blasts Biden, Says Texas in Situation Where ‘Mandates Are Not Needed’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.04.21

Texas Governor Greg Abbott blasted President Biden this week after the Commander-in-Chief accused him of “Neanderthal thinking” by ending his state’s government-ordered mask mandate.

“Obviously, it’s not the type of thing that a President should be saying. The same day he said that, the Biden administration was releasing illegal immigrants into our communities who have CoVID. The Biden administration was exposing Texans to CoVID,” said Abbott.

“With regard to masks, the change in Texas wasn’t really that different from where we were before. We’re still strongly advocating that every Texan follow the best practice. For an entire year we’ve learned the best practices, and that’s to wear a mask,” he added.

“We’re in a situation now where Government mandates are not needed,” concluded the Governor.

Watch Abbott’s comments above.