https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/us-drug-overdose-deaths-soared-record-93000-2020-covid-lockdowns/

US drug-overdose deaths soared to a record 93,331 in 2020 during the Covid lockdowns, according to the CDC.

The CDC said the increase in overdose deaths was driven by fentanyl and stress related to the lockdowns.

12 Month-ending Provisional Number of Drug Overdose Deaths:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Arizona Senate to Hold Hearing Thursday Morning at 10 AM on Arizona Election Audit

Ten states had at least a 40% rise in overdose deaths over a 12-month period: Vermont, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia, Louisiana, California, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas and Virginia.

Drug overdose deaths in 2020 far outpaced Covid-19 deaths in the liberal utopia of San Francisco.

San Francisco had some of the strictest Covid lockdowns in the country yet their biggest killer last year was actually Fentanyl.

City Hall hands out nearly 4.5 million syringes a year to intravenous drug users in San Francisco.

A record 621 people died of Fentanyl overdoses in “progressive” San Francisco in 2020 compared to 173 Covid-19 deaths.

According to city data, people overdosing in San Francisco live in government-funded buildings for the homeless or low-income housing units. Many others died on sidewalks and parks around the city.

In 2019, approximately 70,000 Americans died of drug overdoses so there was a 30% increase in drug-related fatalities in 2020 – despite this shocking jump in drug overdoses, the Democrat-media complex will continue to claim the lockdowns saved lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

