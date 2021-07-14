https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-is-using-pop-star-olivia-rodrigo-to-boost-youth-vaccination-rates/
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo — ‘I am honored to speak the message of youth vaccination’
.@PressSec says the purpose of Olivia Rodrigo’s visit to the White House is to “make sure — young people understand they are not immune from covid” and that it’s “important to know the vaccine is safe.” pic.twitter.com/NOEm5D92kF
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 14, 2021
Pop star #OliviaRodrigo walks into the West Wing of the White House to promote the COVID vaccine with administration officials. pic.twitter.com/RDRMz1DqVC
— Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) July 14, 2021