Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones is calling for the resignation of Governor Brian Kemp.

Jones is additionally calling for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into reports of tens of thousands of duplicate ballots that are missing chain of custody documents.

“Today, in addition to @BrianKempGA resignation, I am calling for an IMMEDIATE GBI investigation into reports of duplicate ballot counts and thousands of missing chain of custody documents. Our Governor had a DUTY to do his due diligence before certifying our election,” Jones tweeted. “He FAILED.”

Jones also linked to a story from The Federalist that states “new evidence indicates that more than 10,300 illegal votes were cast in Georgia in the November 2020 general election — a number that will continue to rise over the next several months, potentially exceeding the 12,670 votes that separated Joe Biden and Donald Trump.”

In a comment to the Gateway Pundit, Jones said that “as Governor, Brian Kemp had an obligation conduct his rightful due diligence before certifying our election. With every passing day, it’s become increasingly clear that he did not do that. He not only failed our state but he failed our country.”

As TGP previously reported, former National Security Advisor and retired three star general Michael Flynn has endorsed Jones’ campaign.

Jones has already raised $650K in 10 weeks for his bid to defeat Kemp — who many Republicans are furious with over his lack of action to restore election integrity.

