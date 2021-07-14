https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-store-employee-jumps-counter-easily-wrestles-thief-to-floor-but-tables-turn-for-worker-when-threatening-foe-enters-the-fray

Surveillance video captured the moment an employee of a Queens, New York, cellphone store jumped the counter Monday, nabbed one of three alleged thieves, and easily wrestled her to the floor.

But the tables soon turned for the worker when one of the other alleged thieves pulled off a rather intimidating confrontation with the worker, who police said ended up getting robbed himself.

What are the details?

Three female suspects entered Fast Wireless on 104th Street near 39th Avenue in the Corona neighborhood at 5:25 p.m. and started grabbing items from the store, police told the New York Post.

As they headed for the door, the male employee jumped over the counter:



He ended up grabbing one of the alleged thieves and easily wrestled her to the floor:



Then things took a scary turn.

After a cut in the video, the employee was seen a few feet outside the store — the female suspect he nabbed apparently got away — and another individual wearing a gray shirt not seen in the beginning of the video steps through the doorway.



The individual in the gray shirt appears to holler and move forward toward the employee — and the worker begins to back up:



According to police, the individual in the gray shirt yelling at the retreating employee is one of the three females who initially entered the store. The suspect closest to the door in the above image is the suspect the employee grabbed and wrestled to the ground earlier in the video.

And there was much posturing and throwing down, apparently. The employee toward the end of the video put his hand up, presumably in an effort to calm down the aggressor:



Police said a brief struggle ensued during which $40 and a pair of headphones valued at $21 were taken from the employee, and the unidentified females fled on foot. The surveillance video doesn’t show that struggle.

But police provided TheBlaze with images of the three females:



Here’s the video:

Anything else?

Police added to TheBlaze that 10 minutes before the aforementioned incident, the same trio of females entered a Boost Mobile store in the area and asked to see an iPhone SE valued at $500.

When an 18-year-old female store employee showed the phone to the females, police said one of them snatched the phone from her hand, and the suspects fled on foot.

The store employee was not injured, police said.

But the Post said law enforcement is still looking for the suspects.

