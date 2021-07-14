https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/whitlock-racial-harmony-can-only-be-achieved-when-we-replace-critical-race-theory-with-critical-biblical-scripture

Earlier this week, a Twitter user asked me an annoying and racially charged question.

“I saw you talk about Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols situation … Why as a black man do you hate black people? Black women in particular. I am just asking so I can understand why you don’t get it.”

I do not hate black people. It’s a ridiculous allegation. But it’s an accusation I hear frequently over social media. It’s a claim worth addressing.

Twitter is ground zero for the promotion of critical race theory, an academic construct that argues that all aspects of American life — from political policy to social engagement — can be explained by anti-black racism.

My Twitter accuser likely has no idea that a 40-year-old academic theory fuels his slanderous charge against me. Social media teaches black users and their alleged allies to answer displeasing criticism with the cry of racism or anti-blackness. For many people, CRT is a new religion, a replacement for critical biblical scripture.

They have been programmed by social media and corporate media to analyze the world through a secular racial lens. I think that’s a huge mistake. I believe the gospel of Jesus Christ, told in the Bible, explains the world.

That’s why on Wednesdays my “Fearless with Jason Whitlock” podcast and digital TV show will try to focus on a biblical understanding of the world. We will attempt to bring in two Christian pastors and have them discuss a topic in the news cycle from a biblical point of view.

Today Pastor Bobby Harrington from Nashville’s Harpeth Christian Church and Pastor Orpheus Heyward from Atlanta’s Renaissance Church of Christ will join me. We’re going to discuss critical race theory. Is it dividing America along racial lines? Is any part of CRT justified in scripture? Can CRT and Christianity coexist?

The goal of our Wednesday conversations will be to promote racial harmony through a deeper understanding of the word of God. America is splintering along racial lines at a level reminiscent of the Civil War. I believe that followers of Christ have a moral responsibility to address and heal the splintering.

CBS, aka critical biblical scripture, must replace CRT, aka critical race theory.

My Twitter accuser could use a dose of CBS. It would help him see that I don’t hate black people.

I love all people. My faith dictates that. Hating black people would require me to hate myself, my parents, my siblings, my cousins, and the majority of my friends. I don’t hate myself or them.

I do want to educate them on the dangers of analyzing the world through a racial or CRT lens.

My faith and worldview put me at odds with disciples of CRT and cultures that contradict the gospel of Jesus Christ. My faith puts me at war with myself first and foremost. I’m hypercritical of my gluttony and sexual lust. You’ve heard me talk about my affinity for strip clubs and loose women. I don’t have to tell you about my love of gluttony. You can see it yourself.

I don’t hate myself. I’m critical of myself because I want to do better. I have this same desire for others. My job as a broadcaster and critic requires me to espouse opinions on the actions of others.

A set of principles, taught to me in the church and reinforced by my experience as a football player, drives my point of view on the issues I discuss on this show.

My criticism of Maria Taylor is a by-product of my belief that her actions in her dispute with Rachel Nichols are biblically unsound. Nichols sought reconciliation through private and public remorse and repentance. Taylor refused to forgive and work with Nichols.

God is crystal clear on forgiveness.

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as Christ God forgave you.” —Ephesians 4:32.

“For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you.” —Matthew 6:14.

“And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.” — Mark 11:25.

I could go on endlessly.

Social media and critical race theory rely on a different set of principles than what’s taught in the church and traditional sports culture. Skin color drives social media and CRT.

My worldview isn’t driven by race. It’s at odds with the people who think race explains everything.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

