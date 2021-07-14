https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/14/with-covid-19-cases-surging-in-los-angeles-and-harlem-why-isnt-joe-biden-calling-out-lebron-james-over-vaccinations/

Pop-star Olivia Rodrigo, who was born in Southern California, is headed to the White House today to meet with President Biden and talk up the need for her generation to get the COVID-19 vaccine:

Olivia Rodrigo says Vaccines are #good4u! She’s heading to the White House today to help raise vaccine awareness and encourage younger people to get the shot. https://t.co/p4Ge3ijwux — Joe Chiodo (@JoeChiodo) July 14, 2021

Her trip coincides with a surge in cases in Los Angeles:

COVID-19 cases surge in L.A. County, fueled by ‘enormously selfish’ unvaccinated https://t.co/js2JTMdScQ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 13, 2021

But if the White House is looking for Los Angeles-based stars to promote a pro-vaccine message, why not target Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James? As outspoken as he is on politics, he’s been quiet on the COVID-19 vaccine:

LeBron won’t confirm or deny that he got the COVID vaccine: “It’s not a big deal.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 21, 2021

He would be an asset in this fight:

.@KingJames Black Americans have experienced the highest death tolls from #COVID19 so your vaccine status is definitely a big deal. You have a voice & platform to be a role model & save the lives of many, not just blacks. Duty to Society. 👍🙏 — Dr Janette Nesheiwat (@DoctorJanette) May 25, 2021

And it would be helpful if the Dems and the media stopped focusing only on Republican areas when talking about vaccine hesitancy:

“Health officials in New York City have tended to focus on Staten Island, where vaccination rates are below the city average…On Tuesday, the ZIP code that had the highest average positive test rate in the city was in Harlem.” https://t.co/Dq24azca0G — Justin Sayfie (@JustinSayfie) July 14, 2021

But, alas. Freedom in Hong Kong and vaccines aren’t his concern right now:

Last year during the election, @KingJames eagerly took on a prominent political role, pushing to expand voting access and model getting involved. Now on the vaccine, he is trying to pull back from that role in a way which suggests he didn’t get the shots: https://t.co/j5oLwgls06 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 21, 2021

He’s got a movie to promote which he does have time for though:

Is there any doubt that if James were a Republican, EVERY Dem would be calling him out right now?

If @KingJames were a Republican, every Dem would be calling him out right now over this. “COVID-19 cases surge in L.A. County, fueled by ‘enormously selfish’ unvaccinated”https://t.co/B1FakQBAgW — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 14, 2021

***

