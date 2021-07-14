https://flagandcross.com/woke-scientists-plea-for-publics-help-to-change-racist-insect-names/

Scientists who seem more interested in woke politics than science have launched a campaign to have the public join them in renaming insects that have “racist” names.

According to Newsweek, the Entomological Society of America (ESA) is calling for help getting rid of all those darned old racist bugs.

The society wants to change bug names including that of the “Gypsy moth” and “Gypsy ant” and others including the “Mexican ricer borer,” and others.

Trending: Identity and Troubled Record of Capitol Cop Who Murdered Ashley Babbitt Revealed

The ESA says that the names are based on “ethnic slurs” and need to be changed.

take our poll – story continues below Do you think the 2nd Amendment will be destroyed by the Biden Administration? (2) Completing this poll grants you access to Flag And Cross updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. The move comes as the ESA spearheaded the Better Common Names Project, which will review and replace common insect names which don’t meet their standards, confirming it will change only the most “problematic names.” In March, they set out new policies regarding acceptable names, to exclude any new terms which are “referencing ethnic or racial groups and names that might stoke fear; the policies also discourage geographic references, particularly for invasive species.” It also guides proposals to change existing common names. ESA President Michelle S. Smith, BCE, said: “The purpose of common names is to make communication easier between scientists and the public audiences they serve. By and large, ESA’s list of recognized insect common names succeeds in this regard, but names that are unwelcoming to marginalized communities run directly counter to that goal.

“That’s why we’re working to ensure all ESA-approved insect common names meet our standards for diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the group added.

So, here we go again. Wokeism seeking to erase history in favor of its “approved” agenda.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

