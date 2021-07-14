https://www.oann.com/world-bank-trims-east-asia-pacific-2021-gdp-forecast-excluding-china/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=world-bank-trims-east-asia-pacific-2021-gdp-forecast-excluding-china



July 15, 2021

(Reuters) – The East Asia and Pacific region, excluding China, is expected to grow 4% this year, World Bank Chief David Malpass said on Thursday, down from a forecast of 4.4% in March amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine supplies in many countries.

Including China, the World Bank expects the region to grow 7.7% this year, above a 7.4% projection made in March, Malpass said.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)

