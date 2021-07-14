https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/wth-chicago-public-schools-make-mandatory-provide-free-condoms-5th-graders/

Schools in Chicago are set to reopen next month for in-person learning for the first time since the start of the pandemic. When they start classes there will be a controversial new policy in place that mandates students, some as young as 10 years old, will have access to condoms while at school.

Normally it would be at the principal of the school’s discretion to change the sex education policy, but under the new program any child 5th grade and up will be given condoms at no cost. It will be in place at over 600 schools across greater Chicago.

The policy was approved by the Chicago Public School Board of Education in December after years of pushback. It is part of the board’s “expanded vision” of sex education that mirrors the sickening effort by marxists in academia to sexualize and indoctrinate young children.

Kenneth Fox, the head doctor for CPS, will be sending out a letter explaining the new policy to parents and administrators. He acknowledges that its not normal for 5th graders to have sex, let-alone choose to have it, but according to him – 10 year olds have the right to make that decision for themselves and it’s the appropriate age for them to be given birth control because, SCIENCE!

“Young people have the right to accurate and clear information to make healthy decisions, and they need access to resources to protect their health and the health of others as they act on those decisions.” – Kenneth Fox to the Chicago Sun Times He continued: “(The policy) was informed by a developmental understanding of children. I would expect that not everybody is going to be completely on board right from the start, but I do think society has changed.” “CPS stresses that choosing to not have sex is the norm for 5th graders.”

The decision to provide condoms has flown under the radar until recently because students had been forced to stay at home for ‘zoom classes’ but outrage is building now that parents are preparing to take their kids back to school.

“Children at 10 or 11 should not be sexually active, and any policy that would reinforce such an idea is depraved and benefits those who would seek to sexually exploit children.” – Meg Kilgannon, a senior fellow at the Family Research Council, to the Christian Post.

Is the decision to homeschool your kids getting any easier?

