https://trishintel.com/doomsday-total-societal-collapse-by-2040-with-scare-food-declining-population-says-top-consulting-firm/

Not to be too pessimistic but…a new study by top consulting firm KPMG predicts a doomsday scenario for the world by 2040 – complete with little food, no economic growth, and a declining population.

The study drew upon findings from a 1972 report by a group of MIT scientists that predicted a total collapse of society by the mid 21st century due to humanity’s pursuit of economic growth without regard for environmental and societal costs. The KPMG study sought to model out whether or not that was true. The answer?

– Advertisement –



It’s worse than anyone could have predicted.

The 1972 study, KPMG says, is not only correct but, the world is likely to suffer from an even worse fate — a total societal collapse.

According to the study, published in the Yale Journal of Industrial Ecology, the pursuit of economic gains coupled with unprecedented advances in technology will lead to “declines in industrial capital, agricultural output and welfare levels within this century.”

Worried about a collapse?

Some say, hang onto your bitcoin (and gold.) Read here:

– Advertisement –

