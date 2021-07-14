https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/07/erik-finman-is-fighting-back-against-big-tech-with-the-release-of-the-freedom-phone

Today, The Two Mikes interviewed Mr. Erik Finman. Mr. Finman is an extraordinary, 22-year-old entrepreneur who made his fortune in Bitcoin by the time he was in his mid teens.

He then developed and sold a successful education company, and today he is beginning to sell a product called the “Freedom Phone” which he and his engineers designed and manufactured.

The Freedom Phone has three enormous advantages over the I-Phone:

It costs about 50-percent less It has its own APP store It is secure from the efforts of Democrats’ tech buddies to block or edit calls and text messages.

One of the biggest concerns for many Conservatives is whether we are going to be completely cut off from all forms of communication. We’re already facing censorship and deplatforming on Social Media and Big Tech.

We’ve also seen people like Lauren Witzke and many other Conservatives have their accounts closed by banks who oppose their views. Where will this end?

The hope is that the Freedom Phone is just one step to help ensure that Conservatives will always have a voice. We must begin to create our own ecosystem in order to ensure that we can continue to voice our viewpoints without fear of cancellation.

It’s also vitally important that we protect our data and support companies that set out to protect and preserve our conservative values. As a Conservative movement, we can begin to shift spending our money with Leftist companies that want to see us defeated to pro-America companies that love this nation.

Mr. Finman, though quite young, is a strong Constitutionalist, a supporter of President Trump and America First, and is determined to protect the 1st Amendment and all of the Bill of Rights.

The “Freedom Phone” seems a good way to fight back against the censors, and with Trump’s revived rallies, offers an emerging light at the end of a dark tunnel.

