https://noqreport.com/2021/07/15/16-things-that-politically-correctness-considers-thought-crimes/

According to the PC thought police (Democrats), it is a crime to: raise questions about the safety of COVID vaccines,

suspect that COVID was engineered to be a bio weapon,

conclude the CCP spread COVID intentionally,

doubt Dr. Grouchy,

ask about the validity of 2020 elections in the battleground states,

state out loud you think Biden is illegitimate, doubt the claims of climate alarmists, argue against the claim America is systemically racist, doubt the way the government is characterizing attendees of President Trump’s Jan. 6 rally believe all humans are created equal, say the Pledge, salute the Flag, love the Constitution or quote the Declaration, be white, be a Christian, hold to traditional morality, consider the Bible the Word of God, hold Democrats accountable for most of the woe in America. These are not crimes. They are legitimate points of view based on evidence and observation, and every human being has the God-given right of conscience to consider them without fear of reprisal!