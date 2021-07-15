https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/563318-accused-capitol-rioters-bail-revoked-after-leaving-lewd

An accused Capitol rioter’s bail was revoked by a judge on Thursday after allegedly leaving lewd and rambling voicemails for his probation officer.

Brandon Fellows, 27, left messages for probation officer Kendra Rennie and reportedly called her mother once, an incident the officer said left them both feeling nervous, according to CBS News.

Fellows was hit with a five-count indictment including felony obstruction for his alleged role in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. He reportedly entered Sen. Jeff MerkleyJeff MerkleySenate Democrats hit speedbumps with big spending plans Democrats closing in on deal to unlock massive infrastructure bill Schumer warns August recess in danger as infrastructure work piles up MORE‘s (D-Ore.) office.

He was released on bail prior to Thursday’s hearing, the news outlet reported.

Prosecutors asked for Fellows’s pretrial release to be revoked on two separate occasions prior to Thursday, but Judge Trevor McFadden declined. McFadden noted in his Thursday decision that Fellows’s pattern of behavior could no longer be given the benefit of the doubt.

“I don’t think you’re going to allow us to help you,” McFadden told Fellows during the hearing, according to CBS News.

On Wednesday, Rennie testified that Fellows repeatedly made sexual innuendos and left her long rambling voicemails during the time that he was released on bail.

She noted one specific voicemail that he left in May, in which he referenced “the size of his genitalia and the performance of his genitalia,” CBS News reported.

Rennie also described a situation in which Fellows called her mother, asking to speak with her.

“It was intimidation. It was frightening. It made me nervous,” she said of the incident, adding that she then went to pick up her mother, who felt “very uncomfortable” about what transpired.

McFadden explained that he believed that there was a “mental health component” to Fellows’s actions, but that he had denied the opportunity to get treatment.

“I am not convinced that you’re a danger to the community, but I do think you’re impulsive. I do think you’re headstrong, and you’re kind of gonna do what you’re gonna do,” McFadden said, according to CBS News. “I tried really hard to avoid having to lock you up, but after months here, I don’t think I can be at all confident that there’s a condition or combination of conditions that you’ll adhere to.”

Fellows apologized to the court on Thursday, noting that his behavior had been “annoying.”

“I wouldn’t want to deal with me if I were on the opposing side,” he reportedly said.

Prosecutors offered Fellows a plea deal on Thursday that would recommend a sentence of 15 to 21 months if he pleads guilty to a felony obstruction charge. He has not yet accepted, CBS News reported.

