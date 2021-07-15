https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/15/actual-govt-censorship-jen-psaki-admits-wh-in-touch-with-big-tech-has-been-flagging-problematic-covid-posts-on-facebook/

Gosh, what other country’s government is big into censorship?

Rhymes with … Carolina.

Ahem.

Sounds like the White House is busy flagging COVID posts on Facebook that they find problematic and Facebook is removing them. Let’s recap here a little bit, shall we? Biden has created a ‘door-to-door campaign’ to INFORM the non-vaccinated about why they should vaccinate, and is now openly censoring COVID information on social media.

Xi would be proud, Joe.

Psaki says the White House has been flagging “problematic posts” on Facebook they believe are misinformation about Wuhan coronavirus. Reminder: Fauci worked with Facebook to ban the lab leak theory, which is factual, for more than a year. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 15, 2021

The government is censoring content on social media.

Let that sink in.

.@PressSec: “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/xTCvg3tyFQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2021

Honestly, we don’t care if we sound like your unhinged uncle who sits in his basement talking to the aliens on his old Atari … this is legit scary. Twitter censoring conservatives for saying the word ‘pansy’ is lame and annoying, the government controlling what COVID information is available to Americans is quite frankly, terrifying.

“We are in regular touch with the social media platforms” about #COVID19-related misinformation, says @PressSec. “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook.” — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 15, 2021

And they ADMIT IT.

Like it’s no big deal.

The Biden administration is telling Facebook which posts it regards as “problematic” so that Facebook can remove them. This is the union of corporate and state power — one of the classic hallmarks of fascism — that the people who spent 5 years babbling about fascism support. https://t.co/U2Ee3DgXJe — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 15, 2021

Fascists have been smelling their own hole for years now.

Wait, that came out wrong.

You know what we mean … right?

If you don’t find it deeply disturbing that the White House is “flagging” internet content that they deem “problematic” to their Facebook allies for removal, then you are definitionally an authoritarian. No other information is needed about you to know that. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 15, 2021

This. ^

***

