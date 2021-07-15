https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/15/american-booksellers-assn-apologizes-for-serious-violent-incident-that-occurred-in-their-catalog/

A violent incident has taken place, and it occurred in a mailer featuring books that are for sale. One such book was deemed offensive by some, and a big apology was apparently in order:

Wait, what?

“violent incident” A book that says stuff you don’t agree with is “violence,” but torching someone’s store is “speech.” It’s bat-guano insane stuff like this that has even many trans allies thinking the Left are completely unbalanced. https://t.co/Hqk59kmtLX — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) July 15, 2021

Reduced to pretending a book is violence. It’s embarrassing. https://t.co/9PJVzCj7rA — Mulder’s Unapologetic Trailer Park Dispatches (@proteinwisdom) July 15, 2021

Welcome to America. Rioters burning a pawn shop and suffocating a person inside is not violence. Mailing a book is violence. — Friend of the Talking Bird (@DrugGovoruna) July 15, 2021

We’ve officially entered the Upside-Down.

The book burners are the bad guys. Just FYI. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 15, 2021

Imagine selling books for a living and not knowing what “violent” means https://t.co/0a9SdDbVYI — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 15, 2021

Hyperbole is linguistic murder. — Strxwmxn 🌵 (@strxwmxn) July 15, 2021

What was the title of the supposed “anti-trans” book or do you expect us just to take your word on it, like you expect us to be happy with censorship? — Keri Smith, Unsafe Space (@ksemamajama) July 15, 2021

This is apparently the book in question:

This appears to be a reference to @AbigailShrier’s book. “Harm” from reading the title vs the “irreversible damage” done to teen girls in the name of “transition.” https://t.co/4BZFAH69rx — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) July 15, 2021

American Booksellers Association is having a craven, gutless meltdown about mentioning a book by @AbigailShrier that some woke activists don’t like. If you think the American publishing industry defends freedom of thought, you are delusional. https://t.co/nZAjG0svNm — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 15, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

