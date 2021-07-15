https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/15/american-booksellers-assn-apologizes-for-serious-violent-incident-that-occurred-in-their-catalog/

A violent incident has taken place, and it occurred in a mailer featuring books that are for sale. One such book was deemed offensive by some, and a big apology was apparently in order:

Wait, what?

We’ve officially entered the Upside-Down.

This is apparently the book in question:

