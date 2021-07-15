https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/americans-support-election-audits-democrats-smothering/

Guest post by Jane Timken

Transparency. Accountability. Integrity.

These are words the Democrat Party loves to throw around to fluff their own ego while attacking Republicans.

But now, these are words the Democrat Party is terrified of as they seek to smother any talk of the 2020 election. Instead, they’re blocking and obstructing 2020 election audits, gaslighting on election integrity efforts, and using their allies in the mainstream media to cover their tracks.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Arizona Senate Hearing on Maricopa County Audit Results at 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET

On Tuesday, Joe Biden gave a “major” speech billed as a “voting rights” address in Philadelphia. In reality, he unleashed a slew of dangerous lies on Republican election reforms calling them the “greatest threat since the Civil War.”

Setting aside Biden’s racial fear-mongering on GOP voting bills that actually increase access to voting, Biden’s real reason for being in Philadelphia was no secret – to attack and discredit the pending forensic investigation of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.

We’ve already seen very significant irregularities and fraud unearthed in Arizona and Georgia’s election audits. On the heels of these deep discrepancies, Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano has requested a full forensic review of pivotal Pennsylvania counties, including Philadelphia county, and rightly so. Philadelphia specifically has been a hub of corrupt elections for years.

The White House’s response? Dispatch Biden to attack the majority of Americans across this country who are concerned with election integrity and are in favor of the audits.

According to Rasmussen, 55 percent of voters support election audits. Yet Biden – the same Joe Biden who campaigned on unity – called those concerned with election integrity to be “bullies and merchants of fear, peddlers of lies” and said they were “threatening the very foundation of our country.”

If Joe Biden and Democrats have nothing to hide, why would they oppose the audits? Wouldn’t they want to prove that the 2020 election went off without a hitch, as they claim?

When tens of millions of Americans have questions as to the legitimacy of our elections, it is imperative that we get to the bottom of it. Dismissing these claims as “the Big Lie” and scorning anyone who dare question the narrative does great harm to our democratic system and subsequent elections.

Moreover, it highlights Biden’s weakness in showing that he doesn’t want to defend his own legitimacy as Commander in Chief.

The reality is, Democrats changed the rules in 2020 and now want to rig every election going forward to make it nearly impossible for conservatives to win again. They said this silent part out loud in their desperate attempts to pass H.R. 1/S.1.

Radical Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said “we cannot rely solely on a wish of winning elections.”

New York Representative Jamaal Bowman said “if we deliver, we maintain power in 2022.”

Nancy Pelosi said she has a better chance at implementing her gun agenda “if we pass H.R. 1.”

When that didn’t work, they resorted to gaslighting and spreading misinformation on election reforms because they have no real argument.

Democrats should want American voters to have confidence in the elections process just as much as Republicans do. Free and fair elections should not be a partisan issue.

As Ohio GOP Chair, election integrity was a top priority of mine. I worked hand in hand with President Trump’s campaign to ensure Ohio’s 2020 election was done right. Months before the election, I helped recruit over 300 attorneys and poll observers to be on the ground, monitoring our election, troubleshooting any issues, and making sure there were no bad actors.

We do it right in Ohio where it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat, and that must be replicated across the country. Election integrity must be restored.

Democrats have launched investigations into everything over the last four years. During President Trump’s tenure, they wasted millions of taxpayer dollars and government resources on the Mueller Report, TWO impeachment shams, and countless other witch-hunts. President Trump could so much as sneeze and Pelosi and her cronies would demand an investigation.

Yet when a majority of Americans support independent audits into the 2020 election and irregularities continue to be found, Democrats want to turn around and instead cry wolf about Republican voter integrity efforts?

Our elected leaders have an obligation to the voters of this country to ensure that our elections were done right and that Americans believe in our democratic process moving forward. Audits are a major part of ensuring that integrity.

As Ohio’s next U.S. Senator, I will do everything in my power to protect the integrity of the vote and the integrity of America’s ballot box.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

