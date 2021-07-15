https://100percentfedup.com/live-arizona-election-audit-hearing-video/

Arizona Senate President, Karen Fann called for an emergency hearing on the Maricopa County election audit. The hearing began at 10:00 am this morning and has concluded but the entire video from the hearing is below.

One particular clip from the hearing is stunning, but there are many other moments that are equally as stunning:

Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett testified today about the Arizona audit of the 2020 election. He spoke about the difficulties his team is facing finding serial numbers to ensure duplicate ballots were only counted once. It’s a bombshell moment:

“We found, I would have to say, thousands of duplicate ballots where those serial numbers are not on them. So it’s created great difficulty to try to match up a duplicated ballot to its duplicate.”

Senate President Karen Fann: “If the corresponding numbers aren’t on there, how would you know if it was duplicated once or ten times?”

After the hearing, there is no way anyone can say there wasn’t election fraud in the 2020 election. There is too much evidence!

The Arizona audit team was escorted out of the hearing room. These heroes have received death threats during the process of auditing votes from the 2020 election. The people in the room clapped:

Bombshell after bombshell was delivered during the hearing via The Gateway Pundit:

-There are severe problems with how the voter information was maintained. The system is not patched regularly. The last time an antivirus was updated on the systems was August 2019. This creates a tremendous vulnerability to the systems.

-Dominion has access to Admin of the machines but the County does not. How can the County know if the systems are eligible to record votes? The County officials do not have the ability to verify the functionality of the systems without Dominion. They are dependent on Dominion.

-3,900 votes received from unregistered voters (needed to be registered by 10/15 and weren’t)

-Some ballots were out of calibration by 1900%. The ballots were as far off-center as more than 2000%. This still needs to be reviewed and finalized. The paper stock was also out of compliance leading to bleed-threw of ballots.

The information coming out of the hearing is incredibly damaging.

Those attending will be Fann, Petersen, Senate liaison Ken Bennett, Doug Logan from Cyber Ninjas, and Ben Cotton of CyFIR. The meeting is open both to the public and the press.

