In the Arizona Senate hearing today, the forensic auditors explain some of the highly suspicious items they’ve found throughout this audit, some of which have no logical explanation:

Here’s a summary rundown from Liz Harrington, which she backs up with video in the following tweets:

STUNNING in race decided by 10,457 votes 3,981 voted despite registered AFTER Oct 15 deadline 11,326 voted who were NOT on rolls on Nov 7 but WERE on Dec 4 18,000 voted and then were removed from rolls AFTER election 74,243 mail-in ballots w/ NO evidence of ever being sent — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021



“74,243 mail-in ballots with no record of them being sent”

WATCH: 74,243 mail-in ballots discovered in Maricopa County “where there is no clear record of them being sent”#ArizonaAudit pic.twitter.com/rqaxkWqSrp — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021

The auditor expert testified that this could have been a clerical error where the documentation simply wasn’t done correctly, but suggests that with this many votes, knocking on doors to verify them is warranted.







“11,326 people VOTED in the election but did not appear on the voter rolls on Nov 7th but DID show up on Dec. 4th”

WATCH: “Some interesting things related to the voter rolls…” 11,326 people VOTED in the election but did not appear on the voter rolls on Nov 7th but DID show up on Dec. 4th pic.twitter.com/7WyJ0jk5xM — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021

In this instance the auditor expert couldn’t think of a single logical reason why voters would be added to the rolls after the voting was completed.



“3,981 people voted despite registering to vote AFTER the court-ordered Oct 15th deadline”

WATCH: 3,981 people voted despite registering to vote AFTER the court-ordered Oct 15th deadline pic.twitter.com/0epmlEb2e5 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021



“18,000 voted” in the election and then were suddenly “removed from the voter rolls AFTER the election“

WATCH: 18,000 voted and then showed that they were removed from the voter rolls AFTER the election pic.twitter.com/CqZIUxaZz3 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 15, 2021

Again, more information is needed to ensure that this is legitimate (or not), which may include looking at daily information shared between the county and the Secretary of State’s office.

The Senate president is being careful to not call things fraud that are not fraud, and in this hearing, she’s not calling anything fraud yet without more investigation to substantiate the dubious and highly suspicious findings.

Lastly, here’s a list made by the Audit War Room of some of the same and other suspicious findings revealed today:

🚨 THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING! pic.twitter.com/otDekj0UiP — Audit War Room (@AuditWarRoom) July 15, 2021

