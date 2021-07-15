https://nationalfile.com/breaking-arizona-senator-calls-for-recalling-electors/

Following the explosive hearing on the Arizona 2020 election audit, Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has now called for “the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona,” adding that a “new election must be conducted” due to the insecurity of the November election.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers took to Twitter to issue a statement calling for the Biden electors to be recalled and for the state to hold a new election following revelations stemming from the Maricopa County 2020 election audit hearing.

“I have heard enough. With the tens of thousands of ballots mailed without being requested, the over ten thousand people who voted after registering after November 3rd, the failure of Maricopa to turn over the 40% machines, the passwords that Dominion still refuses to turn over, & tens of thousands of unauthorized queries demonstrating how insecure the election was, I call for the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona & a new election must be conducted. Arizona’s electors must not be awarded fraudulently & we need to get this right,” tweeted Rogers.

— Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 15, 2021

DECERTIFY THE ELECTION — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 15, 2021

Start demanding justice NOW. This election was stolen from us. Hold peoples’ feet to the fire. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 15, 2021

Among many revelations, the audit hearing revealed that the Maricopa County election system was “compromised” during the 2020 election, following testimony from audit witness and Tech contractor Ben Cotton, who explained that an “element of the election system was actually compromised or breached during the course of the November 2020 election…The registration server that was public facing did have unauthorized access to that. In cybersecurity terms, it was breached…The county issued a letter,” as National File reported.

Cotton also revealed that in March, there were more than 37,000 anonymous administrative queries to access the 2020 election system in Maricopa County that defied “normal Windows behavior,” reported National File. “What we are seeing here…is we’re seeing anonymous logins at the system level that do not follow that pattern of normal Windows behavior.” Cotton said.

During the hearing former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, who served as the Republican state Senate liaison to the Maricopa County audit, confirmed that “thousands” of ballots, that were set aside to be duplicated, did not have a serial number on them, nor a very “light” unreadable serial number, making them impossible to accurately count during the election, reported National File Senior Reporter Patrick Howley.

National File will continue to provide updates on the Maricopa County audit in Arizona and its potential implications regarding the legitimacy of the highly contested 2020 election.

