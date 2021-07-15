https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-moment-from-ireland/

I asked the Taoiseach when he thought civil disobedience became legitimate if democracy is reduced to a tyranny of a narrow majority. pic.twitter.com/LgHRzWBuFj — Michael McNamara TD (@MlMcNamaraTD) July 14, 2021

‘A young person can serve pints and chicken wings but if they want to socialize, get out. You can fly to Copenhagen for an indoor pint without a vaccine but can’t go to your local pub.’

This is a must see. The Chaos Coalition is tying itself in knots. A young person can serve pints and chicken wings but if they want to socialize,… get out. You can fly to Copenhagen for an indoor pint without a vaccine but can’t go to your local. pic.twitter.com/lNewAMk0li — Aontú (@AontuIE) July 14, 2021

Thousands are pouring into Dublin from all over Ireland to protest the Covid health pass.

Cars & Trucks have parked up and joined the protest to say no.

Thousands of people on the streets who can no take this anymore with their children. pic.twitter.com/pLiZ3C0OX6 — News For All Ireland (@NewsForAllIre) July 14, 2021

Cries for freedom 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uOewvx0KGh — Gary Dempsey (@Dempz8) July 14, 2021