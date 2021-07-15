https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-moment-from-ireland/

Posted by Kane on July 15, 2021 2:45 am

‘A young person can serve pints and chicken wings but if they want to socialize, get out. You can fly to Copenhagen for an indoor pint without a vaccine but can’t go to your local pub.’

Thousands are pouring into Dublin from all over Ireland to protest the Covid health pass.

