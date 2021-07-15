https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-moment-from-ireland/
I asked the Taoiseach when he thought civil disobedience became legitimate if democracy is reduced to a tyranny of a narrow majority. pic.twitter.com/LgHRzWBuFj
— Michael McNamara TD (@MlMcNamaraTD) July 14, 2021
‘A young person can serve pints and chicken wings but if they want to socialize, get out. You can fly to Copenhagen for an indoor pint without a vaccine but can’t go to your local pub.’
This is a must see.
The Chaos Coalition is tying itself in knots.
You can fly to Copenhagen for an indoor pint without a vaccine but can’t go to your local. pic.twitter.com/lNewAMk0li
— Aontú (@AontuIE) July 14, 2021
Thousands are pouring into Dublin from all over Ireland to protest the Covid health pass.
Cars & Trucks have parked up and joined the protest to say no.
Thousands of people on the streets who can no take this anymore with their children. pic.twitter.com/pLiZ3C0OX6
— News For All Ireland (@NewsForAllIre) July 14, 2021
Cries for freedom 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uOewvx0KGh
— Gary Dempsey (@Dempz8) July 14, 2021
The Convention Centre in Dublin City Centre. The main gathering is at 11 pm. People from all over Ireland travelling to show they are completely against this 2 tier society system and they will not comply and accept it. pic.twitter.com/zq4I2uiOPE
— News For All Ireland (@NewsForAllIre) July 14, 2021