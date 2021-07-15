https://hannity.com/media-room/backlash-republicans-blast-blm-after-releasing-pro-communist-statement-on-cuba/

Republican lawmakers trashed the ‘Black Lives Matter’ organization Thursday after the group posted a pro-Communist message as thousands of Cubans flooded the streets of their country demanding freedom and democracy.

“The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in Cuba,” posted Sen. Marco Rubio on Twitter.

The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba https://t.co/xir94EIJ4X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021

It’s no surprise that the Marxists of BLM are defending a murderous communist regime. https://t.co/gsPPABo5UU — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 15, 2021

“It’s no surprise that the Marxists of BLM are defending a murderous communist regime,” added Sen. Tom Cotton.

Members of the so-called ‘Squad’ went silent this week after the Black Lives Matter organization publicly backed Cuba’s Communist regime; blaming the US for “pain and suffering” dating back to the revolution of 1959.

The Black Lives Matter organization released an official statement on social media this week regarding the pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba; blaming the US and praising the Communist regime in the aftermath of the demonstrations.

Black Lives Matter has released a statement on Cuba: pic.twitter.com/NgnT1o1oZE — Sabrina Rodríguez (@sabrod123) July 15, 2021

“Black lives matter condemns the US federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo,” posted the group.

“Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion,” it added. “Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent.”

“This embargo is a blatant human rights violation and it must come to an end,” concluded BLM.

Read the full statement above.

BIDEN STATE DEPT: Cuban Protesters ‘Expressing Concerns About Rising COVID Cases’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.12.21 A top official at the US State Department weighed-in on the growing pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba over the weekend; stating that demonstrators are unhappy with “rising COVID cases and medicine shortages.” “Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need,” posted Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung. Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need. — Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 11, 2021 Pro-Democracy protests erupted across Cuba Sunday evening as demonstrators demand liberty, greater economic opportunities, and access to COVID-19 vaccines as the Communist regime targets some journalists and other reformers. Spontaneous street protests breaking out in several cities in #Cuba right now with chants of #NoTenemosMiedo (We Are Not Afraid) Frustration with the dictatorships incompetence,greed & repression is mounting rapidly pic.twitter.com/eSAr8Xrxpf — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 11, 2021 ⚠️⚠️⚠️Atención Cuba⚠️⚠️⚠️ La capital en la calle.#fuerza pic.twitter.com/87LF70HBUR — Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@mjorgec1994) July 11, 2021 🚨 #HAPPENINGNOW Tens of thousands of people in #Cuba are protesting at this very moment. The regime is shutting off the internet on the island. The Castro dictatorship doesn’t want the world to see what’s happening. Please SHARE & stand with these freedom fighters! #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/qdKupC9r1N — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) July 11, 2021 El malecón de La Habana repleto de pueblo pidiendo Libertad. #DíaHistórico #SOSCuba 🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/iwxdN7cwUy — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) July 11, 2021 Massive Protests in the streets of Cuba right now pic.twitter.com/7H0KkR7ueX — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2021 This is a developing story. Check back for updates. DeSANTIS STEPS IN: FL Gov Writes to Biden, Urges US to ‘Provide Internet Access’ Into Cuba posted by Hannity Staff – 4 hours ago Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent a letter to President Joe Biden this week; asking the Commander-in-Chief to use American technology to provide internet access across Cuba. “I write to urge you to assist in providing Internet access to the people of Cuba standing up against communist oppression and demanding a voice after decades of suffering under the yoke of a cruel dictatorship,” DeSantis wrote. “As you know, the Cuban people are taking to the streets to protest the Communist regime, and the Cuban government has responded with violence. At first, the world could see the images and videos of this mass movement, but now the tyrannical regime of President Miguel Díaz-Canel has shut off access to the Internet. The Cuban people have lost their ability to communicate with one another, and many Floridians born in Cuba have no information on the safety of their loved ones. Equally as important, the world has also lost the ability to see what is happening on the ground as the Cuban people rise in support of freedom.” DeSantis Sends Letter To Biden Admin Over Cuba Crisis https://t.co/ZkuVwhW1Pm — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 15, 2021 “Technology exists to provide Internet access into Cuba remotely, using the innovation of American enterprise and the diverse industries here,” he continued. “Similar to the American efforts to broadcast radio into the Soviet Union during the Cold War in Europe, the federal government has a history of supporting the dissemination of information into Cuba for the Cuban people through Radio & Televisión Martí, located in Miami. In addition to sending information, however, our efforts must include creating a means for the Cuban people to speak to the world.” “I urge you to act immediately to provide all necessary authorizations, indemnifications, and funding to American businesses with the capability to provide Internet access for the people of Cuba,” DeSantis wrote. “Steps must be taken immediately. Internet access for the Cuban people is of critical importance as they stand up against the repressive Communist government. In the hands of these brave individuals, such access may be the key to finally bringing democracy to the island.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

