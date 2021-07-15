https://babylonbee.com/news/bad-news-teachers-are-teaching-crt-good-news-theyre-teaching-it-as-well-as-they-teach-math/

Bad News: Teachers Are Teaching CRT. Good News: They’re Teaching It About As Well As They Teach Math

U.S.—There is really bad news for parents who are sending their kids to government schools: many teachers are, in fact, teaching critical race theory to kids, telling them that everything must be analyzed through the lens of race and oppression. This is not good. Children may begin to exhibit signs of racism as they start to think that skin color is the most important thing about them and every other kid they meet. Many are concerned that there is going to be a resurgence of racial tensions since teachers are pushing these ideas on students going to these schools.

But there is also some good news: the teachers are teaching CRT just about as well as they teach math, meaning the CRT instruction may be having the opposite effect on kids. Just as many public school students struggle to figure out what 2+2 is since U.S. schools lag behind government schools in other countries, students aren’t quite grasping the tenets of critical race theory, since the teachers are doing their usual awful job. After teachers began pushing the racist, regressive ideas on their students, they actually started to know even less about it before, thanks to the public school teachers doing a really bad job at teaching.

Well, that’s a relief!