https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f0a1d0bbafd42ff587f794
(SARA A. CARTER) – Ranking member of the powerful House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes told me on The Sara Carter Show podcast that he still expects Justice Department Special Counsel John Du…
When will Covid-19 vaccines for children under age 12 be available? Best-case scenario is mid-winter, the FDA said. The FDA hopes to move quickly to approval of vaccines after EUA….
Several lawsuits have been filed against Big Tech in recent days, including one by President Trump, alleging they have acted as the censorship arm of the Democrats in Washington and therefore fall und…
The Democrat-led California state legislature on Thursday approved the first ever state-funded guaranteed income plan. The state lawmakers approved of $35 million for monthly cash payments for pregnan…