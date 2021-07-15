http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/AtJrUE_tQ-I/biden-turns-to-the-united-nations.php

I somehow missed this story when it came out on Tuesday: U.S. State Department invites U.N. racism investigators to visit U.S.

The U.S. State Department has invited U.N. experts who investigate racism and minority issues to conduct an official visit to the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

It isn’t hard to see where this is going. The U.N.’s “experts” will write a report detailing the alleged horrors of “racism” in America, which will be hailed by the Democrats and used as an excuse for ever more extreme “remedies.” To be sure, the U.N. has zero credibility, is hopelessly corrupt, and is viciously hostile to the United States. But those are virtues in the eyes of the Biden administration.

“I urge all U.N. member states to join the United States in this effort, and confront the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia,” he said.

I suppose if racism were actually a “scourge” in the U.S., whites would rank higher than 17th in the Census Bureau’s rankings of median incomes. But the Biden administration won’t let the facts get in its way.

As for the scourge of xenophobia, it refers to the fact that people aren’t happy about stories like this one: a man I spoke with this morning told me that he checked into a motel in a small town in Minnesota and found that it was almost full of Guatemalans–illegal immigrants who had been shipped to Minnesota and were being put up in the motel by the federal government. They enjoyed the pool and hot tub and lined up for free breakfast in the morning, in blatant violation of immigration laws but, nevertheless, at taxpayer expense. Such scenes are being enacted across America, as the Biden administration resettles large numbers of illegal immigrants apprehended at the border, arming them with coupon books that function as cash. Your cash.

If you question whether that is a good idea, you are xenophobic, as a forthcoming U.N. report no doubt will explain.

