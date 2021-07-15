https://www.theepochtimes.com/black-lives-matter-defends-cuban-regime-blames-deadly-protests-on-us-government_3903323.html

Black Lives Matter has accused the U.S. government for the current unrest in Cuba while praising the communist regime for its “solidarity” by granting “black revolutionaries” asylum.

The Marxist group has faced fierce backlash after posting a statement on Wednesday amid protests that have erupted in multiple cities across the nation, with Cubans calling for greater freedoms and an end to the communist dictatorship.

In the note that was posted to its social media profiles, the group condemned the 1962 U.S. embargo, claiming it was instituted with the “explicit intention” to destabilize Cuba and “undermine the right of Cubans to choose their own government.”

“Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo,” the group wrote. “This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government, is at the heart of Cuba’s current crisis.”

The largest protest the communist-controlled country has seen in decades erupted over the weekend after citizens moved to the streets against ongoing shortages of food and other goods, high prices, and power cuts, amid a deep economic crisis in the country, made worse by CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic-related lockdowns.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who denied the claim that the United States is to blame for Cuba’s unrest, said on Monday that the main factor that has led people to the streets lies with the mismanaged economy of the nation and the communist regime’s failure to supply its citizens with basic needs.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Flo.), among other officials, also rebuked the group’s claim.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 21, 2021. (Graeme Jennings/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba,” the Florida senator said on social media.

Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel in a televised address Wednesday night has admitted that government shortcomings in handling shortages and other problems played a role in this week’s protests, while also urging Cubans to not act with hate.

Before his announcement, the Cuban regime had only blamed social media and the U.S. government for the protests, which were the biggest seen in Cuba since a quarter-century ago, when then-leader Fidel Castro personally went into the streets to calm crowds of thousands furious over dire shortages following the collapse of the Soviet Union and its economic subsidies for the island.

The BLM statement—which was posted around the same time Díaz-Canel admitted that shortcomings were largely to blame for the revolt—was quickly disputed online, including by the group’s own followers, urging them to take the post down.

“Very disappointing and uninformed statement,” one person wrote. Another said BLM’s view of Cuba’s situation is “a horrible misrepresentation of what’s happening.”

People protest in front of the Capitol in Havana, Cuba on July 11, 2021. (Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo)

In the note, BLM also praised the communist regime for its “historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent” and “protecting black revolutionaries” like Assata Shakur, a former member of the Black Liberation Army who fled prison in 1979 while serving life for the execution-style murder of a New Jersey state trooper. She was granted asylum by Castro and to this day still has a $2 million reward for her capture.

The group, known for organizing protests against police brutality in the United States, didn’t mention Cubans’ calls for “freedom” against an oppressive regime and widespread reports of police brutality, sparking controversy.

“Disgusting! Despite the Cuban dictatorship’s murdering and beating of protestors (many of them Black), BLM’s statement on Cuba….condemns the US, praises the Castro regime, and makes no mention of the atrocities being committed by the dictatorship,” said Giancarlo Sopo, a communication strategist who once worked on President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

