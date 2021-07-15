https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/15/black-lives-matter-tell-that-to-the-democrats-who-are-getting-black-people-killed-n1462084

Chicago: Worse Than Vietnam

A Marine Corps. veteran who survived two tours of duty in Vietnam died of a heart attack after being beaten during a carjacking in Chicago yesterday. The horrible crime happened in broad daylight. Carjackings in the city began skyrocketing in 2015 when then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel decided to come down easy on mostly black juvenile car-purloiners. Can you guess what happened next? Teens began jacking more cars.

Foxx on the Run

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx ran for reelection, and won, on the promise to “fight every single day to continue the important work of reforming justice and making a fairer, safer system for Cook County.” That translates to: “I’m going to let minorities out of jail.” And she did.

Fanged felon Daniel Regalado has a long lists of felony arrests, including a situation that brought out the SWAT team, but he was let out of jail long enough to kill a 12-year-old black girl, Cire Robinson, in a car crash involving alcohol. His blood alcohol level was recorded at .457 but later lowered to .04, well under the legal limit. Either way, he should have been in jail on his three felony charges.

Foxx and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are a one-two punch against law and order. They are directly responsible for Chicago’s skyrocketing crime rate. Some people think it’s time for Foxx to go. Foxx dropped charges in 29.9% of all felony cases, some of which involved murder charges. Roughly 101 murder and 21 attempted murder suspects are walking freely around Chicago in ankle bracelets. Foxx thinks people carrying guns illegally should not be arrested if they haven’t yet committed a violent crime. Here is the punchline: Despite doing everything she can to allow Chicago’s criminals to flourish, Foxx also wants you to believe the crime wave is due to school closings.

The root causes of gun violence are clear. “Think about it: An epidemic of shootings and the closure of a school that, along with dozens of other schools shut down in 2013, could have played a role in educating children and preventing all that violence.” https://t.co/tH1tSbMk0t — Kim Foxx (@KimFoxx) July 14, 2021

Fact-O-Rama! Shoplifting in Chicago skyrocketed after Foxx made theft under $1,000 a misdemeanor, giving Chicago shoplifters a $50 edge over their California counterparts.

Maybe the crime wave has something to do with letting criminals out of jail, defunding the police, giving criminals light sentences, and just making it hard to chase the bad guys. Though Mayor Lightfoot pretends she wants to stop the mayhem, she just rewrote the police department’s foot pursuit policy.

This is a first for the City. The important parameters outlined in this policy will not only protect our officers, the public and potential suspects during foot pursuits, but it also serves as a step forward in our mission to modernize and reform the Chicago Police Department. pic.twitter.com/1xpcqP95VI — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 26, 2021

No MAGA Hats Found at the Crime Scenes

While every Democrat from Biden on down points their fingers at “white supremacy” and racism as the nation’s worst problems, black people are killing black people in record numbers–and the Democrats’ polices are contributing to this. Good news: More and more black folks see the writing on the wall and are doing something about it.

