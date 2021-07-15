https://noqreport.com/2021/07/15/bombshell-cyber-ninjas-shows-evidence-of-arizona-ballots-containing-no-serial-numbers/

During the Arizona State Senate hearing on election integrity on Thursday, private auditing firm Cyber Ninjas introduced evidence showing that a “bunch” of Arizona ballots contained duplicated serial numbers, an aberration that should never have occurred in what has been dubbed “the most secure election in American history” by corporate media.

“Serial numbers should really be unique,” Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan stated during Thursday’s hearing, accompanied by a slide showcasing evidence of ballots with multiple serial numbers. “There should be one original ballot with a serial number, and one ballot, which is the duplicate of it, with the same serial number. When you look at this chart the first column is the box ID, that’s the box it came out. Then you look at the next column and that’s what the type is – DUP means it’s a duplicate, DSD means it is actually the original ballot. And you’ll notice that the last column is a serial number, but they’re in groups of three, which shouldn’t really happen.” JUST IN: Cyber Ninjas expert says “We have a bunch of ballots that also don’t have any serial numbers on them” pic.twitter.com/AkWrJ2CHP5 — National File (@NationalFile) July 15, 2021 Logan […]