A whistleblower provided FNC show host Tucker Carlson with a letter showing that Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas is being used to fly illegal immigrants out of Texas. The whistleblower’s claim has been confirmed by both ICE and the Pentagon. The Biden administration is transporting “undocumented non-citizens” out of Texas and into other states.

Transporting illegal immigrants from the Texas border to destinations further into the country isn’t a new move for the Biden administration as it tries to ease the overcrowding at the southern border. The administration was reported to be flying them to El Paso, far away from the Rio Grande Valley region where the majority of the migrants cross, back in March. It was also reported in March that ICE was reserving hotel rooms for illegal immigrants and beginning to fly them to other states, some as far away as ones on the Canadian border. The Biden administration is desperate to find places to send them as it receives continued pleas for help from border communities. The overcrowding of shelters and lack of personnel to handle the Biden border crisis is not sustainable.

Carlson provided viewers with an email signed by Lt. Col. Matthew Burrows at Laughlin Air Force Base. Laughlin AFB is east of Del Rio, Texas. Del Rio is a Border Patrol sector in the Rio Grande Valley, overwhelmed by the flood of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border. What makes this whistleblower’s claim interesting is that this may be the first time that an Air Force base has been named as taking part in transporting illegal immigrants around the country.

“Over the next few days, weeks or months you may see passenger aircraft on our ramp transporting undocumented non-citizens,” the email read in part. “Please review the attached public affairs guidance on this issue.” The correspondence pointed recipients to a statement that would be issued if inquiries were made. “In coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Del Rio Border Patrol will be using the Laughlin AFB runway to transport undocumented non-citizens via a Boeing 737,” it read. Burrows also told service members not to take pictures of the events, according to the correspondence. “Do not take photographs and refrain from posting anything on social media,” he said. “If anyone asks you about it, refer them to public affairs.”

Tucker Carlson told his audience that the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of the email through a spokesperson, Lt. Col Chris Mitchell. Mitchell said the military is facilitating the “non-citizen movement”. ICE, Carlson said, “did not deny” the use of Laughlin AFB.

The big question is why the concern about secrecy? Isn’t the Biden administration supposed to be the most transparent presidential administration ever in all of history? That’s what we’ve been told.

It appears that the Biden administration has approved a request from a Texas congressman – Tony Gonzales. He suggested the use of the military base to transport the “high number of migrant releases” and move them away from the crowded southern border.

Gonzales wrote to Jennifer Miller, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, to request access at Laughlin for ICE to fly migrants to their final destination, rather than releasing them in the Del Rio area. ‘The Del Rio Border Patrol Sector has been stretched beyond their means by the overwhelming amount of migrants being apprehended on a daily basis,’ said Congressman Gonzales. ‘By utilizing Laughlin Air Force Base, ICE could address the high number of migrant releases and alleviate the pressure that this crisis has inflicted on border communities.’

Carlson rightly asks the question – where are they going? Shouldn’t we know where they are going and how the decisions are being made? He took it a step further than natural curiosity about locations and which states they are going to. He concludes that this is a plan by the Biden administration to change the electoral map.

‘Serving the businesses that paid for you to get elected are we? Yes we are. ‘What you’re watching is demographic transformation. ‘In our country, without our consent and in violation of our laws. That is happening. ‘Our job is to shut up and accept it. ‘We know they will call us names if we don’t accept it, but no thanks. ‘What’s happening, what they are doing, is wrong. ‘It is, moreover, a violation of the most and basic promise of democracy, which is that citizens get to control who runs the government. ‘We as citizens have an absolute right to know what exactly they are doing and we are going to try to learn.’

He’s been accused of spouting white replacement theory in the past. So far, as I write this on Thursday morning, I’m not seeing the anti-Fox News mob surface on social media about last night’s show. I’m not seeing #FireTucker trending anywhere. Give it time.

It’s hard to argue with him with confirmation from the Pentagon and ICE, though, that the process is happening and now on a larger scale. We’ll see if we get any truthful answers on where and why the decisions are being made. Where’s all that transparency, Joe?

