A 55-year-old man has been hospitalized in Bazhong City, in China’s southwestern Sichuan Province after being infected with H5N6, or avian influenza A.

The man tested positive for the virus on July 6 after he was hospitalized with a fever, the New York Times reported.

According to the CCP state media, risk of large-scale transmission is low and officials have “activated an emergency response and sterilized the area.”

It is unclear how the man came into contact with the virus.

Recall, a 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province was hospitalized on April 28 after developing a fever and testing positive for the H10N3 strain of bird flu.

The National Health Commission said the infection is “accidental cross-species transmission.”

“The risk of large-scale transmission is low,” the agency said in a statement.

