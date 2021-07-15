https://www.oann.com/charges-could-be-brought-in-u-s-over-haitian-assassination-u-s-official/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=charges-could-be-brought-in-u-s-over-haitian-assassination-u-s-official

July 15, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Charges could be brought in the United States related to the killing of the Haitian president, Jovenel Moise, a U.S. senior administration official said on Thursday.

“If charges can be brought in the United States, they will be brought,” the administration official said.

Moise was shot dead early on July 7 at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Nandita Bose and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

