https://www.oann.com/china-says-u-s-and-beijing-should-try-to-implement-phase-1-trade-deal-ministry/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-says-u-s-and-beijing-should-try-to-implement-phase-1-trade-deal-ministry

July 15, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China and the United States should work together to create the atmosphere and conditions to push for the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal, Gao Feng, spokesman for China’s commerce ministry, said on Thursday.

Gao was speaking at news conference, answering a question about whether China was implementing the Phase 1 trade deal.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

