https://www.theblaze.com/news/complete-bulls-t-cnn-s-erin-burnett-gets-no-bleeps-as-she-blasts-vaccine-hesitant-conservative-politicians-journalists

Calling out what they characterize as “bulls**t” — and literally using the word on-air — is nothing particularly new for CNN talking heads:

Now what?

During her Wednesday “OutFront” show, CNN’s Erin Burnett decorated her disgust with conservative figures’ vaccine hesitancy with a “bulls**t” cherry on top.

Burnett began her segment by highlighting “deadly disinformation about COVID vaccines, much of it coming from Republican lawmakers and right-wing media.” With that she showed clips of GOP lawmakers such as Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado stating their disagreement with getting the shots.

Afterward, Burnett chimed in, saying “it’s not just skepticism and fearmongering from lawmakers, of course — right-wing media reaches millions of Americans.”

Then more tape rolled showing the likes of Fox News’ hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham calling the idea of forcing vaccines on Americans a “scandal” and “anti-Democratic” and “anti-freedom.”

Burnett was clearly annoyed — and let her eight-letter word fly with no bleeps: “It’s stunning. All of those people are smart enough to know that what they’re saying is complete bulls**t, and that’s the problem. They should be ashamed.”

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Profanity.)







Erin Burnett on GOP anti-vaxxer propaganda



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

