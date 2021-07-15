https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/cuomo-be-questioned-sexual-harassment-probe?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to face questioning Saturday by investigators for the state attorney general’s office in their months-long probe into allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The questioning signals that the office may be nearing the end-stages of the nearly four-month-long investigation into the behavior of the Democrat governor.

At least four of the governor’s accusers, all females, have already testified under oath before the inspectors.

The two outside attorneys brought on to investigate the governor have spent months collecting testimony from the women who have accused the governor of the misconduct, in addition to speaking with members of Cuomo’s administration to determine whether anyone on staff broke laws while dealing with harassment claims.

Following the conclusion of the probe, the investigators – Joon Kim and Anne Clark, a former senior federal prosecutor, and a prominent employment lawyers, respectively – are expected to issue a report of their findings.

That report could, in turn, inform the more expansive impeachment investigation currently being overseen by the State Assembly that includes Cuomo’s decisions at the start of coronavirus pandemic that led to a high number of nursing home deaths.

In addition, the state attorney general’s office is looking at the governor’s use of state resources to promote his recent book, a memoir about his time leading New York through the pandemic, for which he will receive a total of $5.1 million.

Separately, federal prosecutors are examining Cuomo’s decision to allocate, on a priority basis, then-scarce coronavirus testing resources to the governor’s younger brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo.

