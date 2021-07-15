https://www.dailywire.com/news/d-c-carjackings-surge-nearly-74-in-2021-report

Carjackings have skyrocketed nearly 74% in Washington, D.C., in 2021 compared to last year, according to data.

“There have been 186 carjackings since January to July 12 of this year, according to D.C. police data, compared to 107 during the same timeframe in 2020,” Fox News reported.

“Mayor Muriel Bowser has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the crimes and inquiries on how to combat them, but D.C. police revealed they launched a carjacking task force using ‘bait cars’ to catch suspects in the city,” Fox News continued.

“We do deploy bait cars at times. Most recently at the 2nd District they use it but we want to make sure that the tactic certainly works for the specific crime we happen to be targeting at that particular time,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Tuesday, according to local ABC7.

WATCH:

TONIGHT AT 11 PM: @DCPoliceDept is now using bait cars to catch criminals something it didn’t use in the past. Here’s Police Chief Robert Contee on bait cars & the arrest of 4 teens in connection to Tuesday’s armed robberies in DC. More on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/6KjP8Gv4mU — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) July 15, 2021

Washington, D.C., has repeatedly made headlines in recent months for its increased carjackings, many of which are perpetrated by teenagers. On Monday, an unspecified diplomat was reportedly carjacked, according to WUSA9.

#Breaking a Diplomat was carjacked last night on the 4500 Wisconsin Ave, N.W. Per Police report it states “for the report of an Armed Carjacking of a Diplomat” It was found that V1 had been Car Jacked at Gun Point. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/1Q8UyKBzpH — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) July 14, 2021

Last week, police arrested three girls aged 12, 14, and 16 for allegedly attempting to carjack a victim whom they attempted to tase. As Fox News reported:

Four people tried to steal a car on Friday afternoon in the Navy Yard section of D.C. by using a Taser on a driver who was sitting in their car, police said. They were unable to take control of the vehicle, however, and fled on foot. Officers arrested three young girls – aged 16, 14, 12 – while a fourth suspect escaped. Charges against two of the three juveniles were dropped on Monday, however, with only one of the girls now facing charges of attempted carjacking. Police are still searching for the fourth suspect.

The incident was reminiscent of another event that occurred in March. As The Daily Wire reported:

Mohammad Anwar died after police say two girls, aged 13 and 15, used a stun gun against him and stole his car before causing it to flip, according to NBC 4 Washington. The 13-year-old girl is from southeast D.C. and the 15-year-old is from Fort Washington, Maryland, according to police. Their names were not given, but released documents revealed they face felony murder charges and were taken to the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide branch. Graphic video taken by a bystander depicts the violent scene, which shows how Anwar fought with the girls before they drove off while he was still attached to the vehicle. They crash the car, and the video later shows Anwar’s body on the sidewalk as National Guardsmen help the girls out of the flipped vehicle. One of the girls can be heard saying something about her phone.

The two teenage girls charged with the felony reportedly reached a plea deal that will ensure they avoid detention in prison facilities and will not be held past the age of 21. Democratic District Mayor Muriel Bowser drew criticism days later for tweeting out a video admonishing the city’s residents that carjackings are “crimes of opportunity.”

Related: Homicide Rates Spike By Double-Digits In 36 Of 50 Biggest U.S. Cities

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

