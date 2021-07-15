https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/delano-squires-tyler-perry-colin-kaepernick-blm-and-the-80-20-rule-can-save-america-from-communism

Black American movie mogul and Oprah Winfrey bestie Tyler Perry could do his country a favor by scripting a remake of his comedy-drama box office hit “Why Did I Get Married.”

The sequel — “Why Did I Go Marxist” — would feature NFL quarterback-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick along with the leaders of Black Lives Matter and would use communist Cuba to further explain Perry’s 80/20 rule of marriage. The 80/20 rule exposes the folly of diminishing the 80 percent of your marriage that works in pursuit of the 20 percent that frustrates you.

Yes, Kaepernick has no acting experience and seems a bit of an introvert. He mostly speaks in tweets and Instagram posts. But he’s perfect for the part. Kaepernick is one of the most important figures in American culture over the last 20 years. His national anthem protest inspired a generation of athletes and entertainers to use their platforms to disparage the country that allows their success. His BLM co-stars tricked an entire country into believing they actually care about justice for dead black men and pressured the NFL, NBA, Big Tech, and Fortune 500 companies to donate millions and parrot their talking points.

Out-of-the-closet Marxists, Kaepernick and BLM love Cuba and Fidel Castro, see the world through the lens of oppressed and oppressor classes, call for the abolition of police and prisons, and believe the Fourth of July celebrates white supremacy. Kaepernick once spoke out against oppression while wearing a Castro T-shirt, and BLM’s response to Cubans protesting their government today after decades under a communist regime is to blame the United States.

The jokes and hypocrisy write themselves. In Cuba and Hong Kong, people seeking freedom are using our flag as a symbol of hope. Juxtapose that with how Kaepernick, BLM, and other elites denounce our flag as a symbol of oppression.

It’s the 80/20 rule applied to politics and culture. The most privileged Americans seem perpetually unsatisfied with the 80 percent America gets right. People who fall victim to this way of thinking abandon a great relationship in search of a perfect one and end up with neither. It also paves the way for someone else to come in and shower the spouses they abandoned with the love and appreciation they desire.

Americans who live in a country with laws that protect speech, religion, private property, and the right to protest publicly pine for the idea of socialism because they see it as the only antidote to social inequality. They seem to believe that USA stands for “Utopian States of America.”

The people who live under communism and authoritarian regimes want the freedoms these Americans take for granted because they know that misery is the only thing equally distributed when the government has total control over your life.

The inability of cultural elites to appreciate what they have — an alluring mix of ingratitude and envy — is one of the enduring phenomena animating American political and cultural discourse. The country’s most important institutions, from the federal government to Hollywood, are being run by people who seem to have contempt for the country, its history, and many of its citizens.

When people in other countries believe they are being oppressed by their government, attacked because of their ethnicity or religion, or ground down by an unfair economic system, they leave their home in search of better opportunities. When people think that a particular institution — whether a school or company — treated them poorly, they tell people they care about to stay away. One indication of the insincerity of America-hating elites is that they do the opposite of what you would expect — they stay in a place they claim is oppressing them, and they encourage other people of color from around the world to come to a country they claim hates them.

The only way to get out of this tailspin is to appreciate what we have here, even as we strive to make it better. The generations that came before us showed us the way. You don’t have to lie about history or gloss over problems today in order to acknowledge the privilege of living in America. That’s how most people around the globe relate to their countries. Citizens of other nations may have issues with their national government, but they still exhibit national pride, publicly declare their love of country, and respect their national symbols. I hope our elites will embrace a similar approach, because no one thrives in any environment — whether a family, community, institution, or marriage — that they hate.

Perry provided a valuable lesson at the end of his film. The husband who left his overweight wife for her best friend finds himself trying to get back into her good graces after he sees how much better she looks since their divorce. That should be a warning to Kaepernick and his BLM comrades that the “20” they’re chasing after isn’t nearly as good as the “80” they want to leave.

