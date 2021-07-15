https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/democrat-internal-polls-must-bad-joe-biden-says-communism-failed-system-video/

The internal polling must be bad for the Democrats.

It took nearly a week for the Biden White House to condemn Communism amid protests in Cuba.

Thousands of protesters in Cuba took to the streets on Sunday to protest the Communist regime.

All week the Biden White House tip toed around the subject and refused to mention the word Communism… until today.

Earlier Thursday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki condemned Communism and now Biden is calling it a failed system.

“Communism is a failed system, a universally failed system, and I don’t see socialism as a very useful substitute,” said Biden.

VIDEO:

President Biden: “Communism is a failed system, a universally failed system, and I don’t see socialism as a very useful substitute.” pic.twitter.com/rt2DotML7e — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 15, 2021

