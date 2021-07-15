https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f11250bbafd42ff587fb6d
A Virginia sheriff’s deputy was indicted Thursday on a felony charge related to the shooting of a Black man at his home after he called 911 for help…
Prosecutors have filed a charge against a Riverside County man accusing him of attempting to enter a downtown L.A. federal building with firearms….
More than 74,000 mail-in ballots were received in Maricopa County, Arizona than appear to have been mailed out, a forensic audit has determined….
Firefighters scrambled on Friday to control a raging inferno in southeastern Oregon that’s spreading miles a day in windy conditions, one of numerous conflagrations across the U.S. West that are strai…
Los Angeles County residents will again be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, while the University of California system said that students, faculty and staff must …