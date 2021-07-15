https://hannity.com/media-room/disgusting-blm-releases-statement-blaming-usa-backs-cubas-communist-regime-after-protests/
BIDEN STATE DEPT: Cuban Protesters ‘Expressing Concerns About Rising COVID Cases’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago
A top official at the US State Department weighed-in on the growing pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba over the weekend; stating that demonstrators are unhappy with “rising COVID cases and medicine shortages.”
“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need,” posted Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung.
Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.
— Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 11, 2021
Pro-Democracy protests erupted across Cuba Sunday evening as demonstrators demand liberty, greater economic opportunities, and access to COVID-19 vaccines as the Communist regime targets some journalists and other reformers.
Spontaneous street protests breaking out in several cities in #Cuba right now with chants of #NoTenemosMiedo (We Are Not Afraid)
Frustration with the dictatorships incompetence,greed & repression is mounting rapidly pic.twitter.com/eSAr8Xrxpf
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 11, 2021
⚠️⚠️⚠️Atención Cuba⚠️⚠️⚠️
La capital en la calle.#fuerza pic.twitter.com/87LF70HBUR
— Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@mjorgec1994) July 11, 2021
Tens of thousands of people in #Cuba are protesting at this very moment.
The regime is shutting off the internet on the island. The Castro dictatorship doesn’t want the world to see what’s happening.
Please SHARE & stand with these freedom fighters! #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/qdKupC9r1N
— María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) July 11, 2021
El malecón de La Habana repleto de pueblo pidiendo Libertad. #DíaHistórico #SOSCuba 🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/iwxdN7cwUy
— Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) July 11, 2021
Massive Protests in the streets of Cuba right now pic.twitter.com/7H0KkR7ueX
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CRASH AND BERN: Biden Opens Up 50 POINT LEAD in Florida After Bernie’s Pro-Castro Remarks
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.06.20
Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden opened up an impressive lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in Florida this week; with recent polls showing a near 50-point advantage for the former Vice President.
“Florida […] looks like it could be a near-catastrophe for Sanders. A poll from St. Pete Polls released Thursday morning gave Biden an enormous advantage of almost 50 points. In 2016, Sanders lost Florida to eventual nominee Hilary Clinton by more than 30 points,” reports The Hill.
Another survey has Biden at 61% in the Sunshine State, followed by Sanders at just 12%.
Poll: Biden holds 49-point lead over Sanders in Florida https://t.co/dMpHrfXr2J pic.twitter.com/81tzXgBNRU
— The Hill (@thehill) March 5, 2020
Pollsters blame Sanders’ poor performance on his recent comments praising Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
Sanders stunned viewers across the country last month when he publicly praised Cuban dictator Fidel Castro; saying he implemented a “massive literacy program” in the island-nation once he “came into office.”
Sanders was speaking with 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper when he was asked if he stood-by comments he made years earlier praising the socialist revolutionary.
“He educated their kids, gave them healthcare, totally transformed the society,” said Sanders decades ago.
Bernie Sanders on 60 Minutes praises aspects of Fidel Castro’s Cuba:
“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but it’s unfair to say everything’s bad. When Castro came into office you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program.” pic.twitter.com/7ltjZ86cIb
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2020
“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba. But you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad! When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” Sanders asked Cooper.
Watch Sanders’ stunning comments above.