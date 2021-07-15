https://hannity.com/media-room/disgusting-blm-releases-statement-blaming-usa-backs-cubas-communist-regime-after-protests/

BIDEN STATE DEPT: Cuban Protesters ‘Expressing Concerns About Rising COVID Cases’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago

A top official at the US State Department weighed-in on the growing pro-democracy protests sweeping Cuba over the weekend; stating that demonstrators are unhappy with “rising COVID cases and medicine shortages.”

“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need,” posted Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung.

Pro-Democracy protests erupted across Cuba Sunday evening as demonstrators demand liberty, greater economic opportunities, and access to COVID-19 vaccines as the Communist regime targets some journalists and other reformers.

CRASH AND BERN: Biden Opens Up 50 POINT LEAD in Florida After Bernie’s Pro-Castro Remarks

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.06.20

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden opened up an impressive lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in Florida this week; with recent polls showing a near 50-point advantage for the former Vice President.

“Florida […] looks like it could be a near-catastrophe for Sanders. A poll from St. Pete Polls released Thursday morning gave Biden an enormous advantage of almost 50 points. In 2016, Sanders lost Florida to eventual nominee Hilary Clinton by more than 30 points,” reports The Hill.

Another survey has Biden at 61% in the Sunshine State, followed by Sanders at just 12%.

Pollsters blame Sanders’ poor performance on his recent comments praising Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Sanders stunned viewers across the country last month when he publicly praised Cuban dictator Fidel Castro; saying he implemented a “massive literacy program” in the island-nation once he “came into office.”

Sanders was speaking with 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper when he was asked if he stood-by comments he made years earlier praising the socialist revolutionary.

“He educated their kids, gave them healthcare, totally transformed the society,” said Sanders decades ago.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba. But you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad! When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” Sanders asked Cooper.

Watch Sanders’ stunning comments above.

