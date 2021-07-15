https://www.theblaze.com/news/disgusting-video-doordash-contaminated-nypd-food

A DoorDash delivery driver recorded himself contaminating a New York City police officer’s Chipotle order recently, leaving a note inside the burrito bowl indicating that the food may have been tampered with in an infinitely more disgusting way.

“Hope that d*k taste good b***h!” the note read, misspelling a vulgar term for a male’s genitalia.

Video posted to social media on Monday by the Facebook account So Certified showed the unidentified driver opening the lid and sticking his bare fingers into the burrito bowl, burying the note underneath some cheese and shredded lettuce.

“Ya kno I’m bout to violate the s**t out this order 61st precient [sic],” the user wrote in a caption for the video, according to the New York Post.

“I dreamed of moments like this … god u been so good to me like idk how to re pay u,” he went on to say.

WNBC-TV confirmed Wednesday that the order was placed by an officer from the New York City Police Department’s 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. It arrived between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, after which it was immediately discarded.

The news outlet added that based on a post by the user in the comments section of the video, the act was not meant as a personal attack on the individual officer but reflective of his hatred for law enforcement in general.

“This is a Facebook public announcement, I don’t violate people food like that … that was personal. we at war,” the user reportedly wrote.

In response to the incident, DoorDash told WNBC-TV in a statement, “This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our community. We take the trust and respect of merchants, customers, and Dashers extremely seriously. We have deactivated the Dasher and have reached out to the customer involved.”

Chipotle reportedly deactivated the delivery partner’s account and called his actions “inexcusable.”

But losing his job is not the only punishment that the former delivery driver could face. If police are able to track him down, they intend to charge him with felony reckless endangerment.

