https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/federal-officials-made-more-1-million-apprehensions-us-mexico-border?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Federal officials announced Friday they had made roughly 1.1 million apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year.

Customs and Border Protection said the agency surpassed the 1 million mark in June, in which agents had 188,829 apprehensions, according to The Washington Post.

“We are in the hottest part of the summer, and we are seeing a high number of distress calls to CBP from migrants abandoned in treacherous terrain by smugglers with no regard for human life,” Troy Miller, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday of the terrain many who are apprehended travel through.

Officials said that many of those who were taken into custody this year have attempted to cross the border more than once.

The last time apprehensions reached 1 million was in 2006, with border apprehensions increasing each month since Biden took office, according to CBP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

