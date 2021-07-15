https://www.dailywire.com/news/fixer-uppers-chip-and-joanna-gaines-say-divorce-is-not-an-option-for-them

Chip and Joanna Gaines say fans will never find details of their messy breakup in the gossip pages.

When Access Hollywood asked whether they have ever considered “throwing in the towel” on their marriage, the home renovation duo, who are committed Christians, said divorce isn’t something they would ever consider.

“One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters,” Chip Gaines replied. “I mean, throwing in the towel is not something that, honestly, ever even comes to mind. And I would say that that happened pretty early in our relationship, where we just thought, that’s interesting, that divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us.”

The pair appeared on the program to promote their new Magnolia Home Network, which premiered on Discover+ on Thursday.

The Gaines have shown their commitment to the ideal of traditional marriage in the past when woke mobs came after them for attending a church that adheres to biblical sexual ethics on marriage and gender.

In a 2016 hit piece, BuzzFeed wrote, “[The Gaines’] pastor, Jimmy Seibert, who described the Gaineses as ‘dear friends’ in a recent video, takes a hard line against same-sex marriage and promotes converting LGBT people into being straight….When reached by phone, Antioch Community Church’s communications director pointed me toward the church’s website under ‘beliefs,’ where it states, ‘Marriage is the uniting of one man and one woman in covenant commitment for a lifetime.’”

Rather than apologize as many celebrities have done in similar situations, Chip Gaines declined to distance himself from the family’s church and instead issued a simple statement on the couple’s blog:

“You wanna talk about how to build bridges between people that disagree? We want to be a part of that conversation. Do you want to talk about healing and compassion and kindness and restoration? We’re in the restoration business, we can for sure make time for that … If there is any hope for all of us to move forward, to heal and to grow — we have got to learn to engage people who are different from us with dignity and with love. Joanna and I have personal convictions. One of them is this: we care about you for the simple fact that you are a person, our neighbor on planet earth. It’s not about what color your skin is, how much money you have in the bank, your political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender, nationality or faith. That’s all fascinating, but it cannot add or take away from the reality that we’re already pulling for you. We are not about to get in the nasty business of throwing stones at each other, don’t ask us to cause we won’t play that way.”

He then signaled clear support for his pastor, tweeting, “In times of trouble…you’ll find the Gaines family at church.”

More recently, as The Daily Wire reported, the media tried to paint the couple as racists after Chip donated $1000 to his sister’s school board campaign, with The Hill running the headline, “TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines donate to campaign against critical race theory in schools.”

The Gaines did not respond to the obvious mischaracterization.

