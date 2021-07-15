https://justthenews.com/world/latin-america/florida-gov-desantis-calls-biden-provide-remote-internet-access-cubans?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is called on President Biden to provide internet access to Cubans, whose digital services have purportedly been limit by the government against which they protested this week over its leadership and poor economic conditions.

“I write to urge you to assist in providing Internet access to the people of Cuba standing up against communist oppression and demanding a voice after decades of suffering under the yoke of a cruel dictatorship,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to Biden Wednesday.

The mass anti-government, and anti-Communist government protests started Sunday in the capital city of Havana and quickly spread throughout the country before largely being halted Monday.

Biden has not responded to DeSantis’ letter but said Thursday that he and his administration are “considering whether we have the technological ability to reinstate that access,” according to The Hill.

