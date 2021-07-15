https://noqreport.com/2021/07/15/fort-rucker-becomes-first-military-base-to-require-troops-show-covid-vaccine-proof/

In Alabama, it is illegal for businesses or organizations to require proof of Covid-19 vaccinations. The anti-vaccine-passport stance is one that is spreading around the country, at least in red states that still believe in individual liberty and personal responsibility. Unfortunately for troops at Fort Rucker in Alabama, they fall under federal jurisdiction.

According to Axios, troops will be required to show proof of vaccination on demand if they are not wearing a face mask:

The order, issued Wednesday, makes Fort Rucker the “first military base in the continental” U.S. to permit leaders to “check the vaccination status of those in uniform,” the Washington Post notes.

Gen. David Francis said in a video that due to “the rising rates in the counties around us and some on Fort Rucker,” leaders were implementing the guidance.

“[I]f you are not wearing a mask, the leadership will be able to ask you, ask soldiers, to prove that they’ve been vaccinated by showing their vaccination card,” Francis said. The order does not apply to civilians, who “must be taken at their word unless the supervisor has good reason not to,” according to the guidance.

As we have reported pretty much every day for weeks, neither these “vaccines” nor the face mask mandates are necessary nor particularly effective against a disease with such a high recovery rate for healthy people under the age of 50. Considering the U.S. military is comprised mostly of people who fall under that category, this order makes very little sense other than as a form of virtue signaling to the community.

More important, it’s virtue signaling to the Biden regime which highly appreciates their compliance.

Between critical race theory and Covid virtue signaling, our military is being weakened by those who put their career prospects over their sworn duty to defend the Constitution and the nation.

