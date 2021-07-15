https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/freedom-phone-launches/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Just a story to allow CFP Nation to discuss the concept — We are not endorsing this phone

Reaction on twitter…

Today I’m announcing the Freedom Phone. This is the first major pushback on the Big Tech companies that attacked us – for just thinking different. Complete with it’s own Uncensorable App Store & Privacy Features. We’re finally taking back control. https://t.co/tOSnuxncfd pic.twitter.com/Hykp08ITCQ — ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) July 14, 2021

Lauren Southern unboxes her new Freedom Phone at the end of this clip





